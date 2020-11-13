  • Home
  • Education
  • AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here

AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here

AMU Admit Card 2020: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the admit cards of the entrance tests of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can download their AMU entrance tests admit cards 2020 from the official website -- amucontrollerexams.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 2:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AMU Vice-Chancellor Registers Himself As First Volunteer Of Covaxin Phase-3 Trial
AMU Seeks President's Intervention To Mitigate Its Financial Crisis
Aligarh Muslim University Reschedules Admission Test, Tests Start On November 1
AMU To Start Admission Process From October 23
AMU To Bury Time Capsule Recounting University History
AMU’s Medical College And Department Of Mass Communication Ranks In Outlook-ICARE Ranking 2020
AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here
AMU Admission Test Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com
New Delhi:

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU entrance exam admit cards 2020. Candidates registered for the AMU Entrance Examination (AMUEE) can download the AMUEE 2020 admit cards from the website -- amucontrollerexams.com. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. AMU entrance exam 2020 is held as an all-India exam. To access the admit cards, candidates seeking admission to the university have to login at the website with their application number and course of study.

AMU Entrance Test Admit Card -- Direct Link

The University has released the AMUEE 2020 admit cards of programmes BTech, BArch/BTech, BA (Honours), BCom (Honours), BSc (Honours), BEd, MBA/MBA (IB)/MBA (IBF), BUMS, Pre-Tib, SSSC (Science) and Diploma in Engineering, SSSC (Humanities/ Commerce) and MA (Mass Communication). The entrance test of AMU is scheduled to be held between November 22 and December 2.

AMU Entrance Exam 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMU -- amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for AMU 2020 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the AMU admission test application numbers and the course

Step 5: Submit and download the AMU admission test 2020 admit card

After downloading the AMUEE admit card 2020, candidates are advised to thoroughly check the information mentioned on the AMU admission test admit card. In case of any discrepancy in the details, candidates may email the officials at amu4admitcard@gmail.com and get the errors corrected.

Click here for more Education News
AMU admission AMU controller of examinations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
Odisha NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Ojee.nic.in
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association's Eighth School Branch
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association's Eighth School Branch
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 1,400 Junior Engineers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 1,400 Junior Engineers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................