AMU Entrance Exam Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com; Direct Link Here

AMU Admission Test Admit Card 2020 Released At Amucontrollerexams.com

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU entrance exam admit cards 2020. Candidates registered for the AMU Entrance Examination (AMUEE) can download the AMUEE 2020 admit cards from the website -- amucontrollerexams.com. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the university and its affiliated colleges. AMU entrance exam 2020 is held as an all-India exam. To access the admit cards, candidates seeking admission to the university have to login at the website with their application number and course of study.

AMU Entrance Test Admit Card -- Direct Link

The University has released the AMUEE 2020 admit cards of programmes BTech, BArch/BTech, BA (Honours), BCom (Honours), BSc (Honours), BEd, MBA/MBA (IB)/MBA (IBF), BUMS, Pre-Tib, SSSC (Science) and Diploma in Engineering, SSSC (Humanities/ Commerce) and MA (Mass Communication). The entrance test of AMU is scheduled to be held between November 22 and December 2.

AMU Entrance Exam 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMU -- amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Select the tab designated for AMU 2020 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the AMU admission test application numbers and the course

Step 5: Submit and download the AMU admission test 2020 admit card

After downloading the AMUEE admit card 2020, candidates are advised to thoroughly check the information mentioned on the AMU admission test admit card. In case of any discrepancy in the details, candidates may email the officials at amu4admitcard@gmail.com and get the errors corrected.