AMU Admission Test 2021: Answer Key For UG Courses Released

AMU answer key 2021 released for UG admission test

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes at the official website of AMU-- amucontrollerexams.com. Those who have appeared in the admission test must visit the official site to download the AMU answer key 2021.

In case a candidate wants to report an error or raise objections against AMU answer key 2021, he or she can do the same by applying at the official site till August 24. To raise the objections, candidates need to fill an application form and pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates need to upload the necessary documents in support of the objection raised.

AMU Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the AMU answer key 2021: