AMU Admission Test 2021: Answer Key For UG Courses Released

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes at the official website of AMU-- amucontrollerexams.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 1:57 pm IST

AMU answer key 2021 released for UG admission test
In case a candidate wants to report an error or raise objections against AMU answer key 2021, he or she can do the same by applying at the official site till August 24. To raise the objections, candidates need to fill an application form and pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates need to upload the necessary documents in support of the objection raised.

In case a candidate wants to report an error or raise objections against AMU answer key 2021, he or she can do the same by applying at the official site till August 24. To raise the objections, candidates need to fill an application form and pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates need to upload the necessary documents in support of the objection raised.

Direct Links


Course

Report Discrepancy/Error, if any


Apply


B.A.LL.B.


September 24, 2021


Click Here


B.Tech.


September 24, 2021


Click Here


B.A.(Hons)


September 24, 2021


Click Here


B.Com.(Hons)


September 24, 2021


Click Here



AMU Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the AMU answer key 2021:

  • Go to the official website of AMU- amucontrollerexams.com.
  • On the homepage, find the ‘Notices & Updates’ section and click on it
  • A new page will open. Click on the ‘Answer key for BA (Hons.)/BSc (Hons.)/B.Com (Hons.)’ tab.
  • Under the courses section, select the programme for which you have applied.
  • The AMU answer key will appear on the screen in the form of a PDF file.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
