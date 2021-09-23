AMU Admission Test 2021: Answer Key For UG Courses Released
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes at the official website of AMU-- amucontrollerexams.com.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 answer key for undergraduate (UG) programmes at the official website of AMU-- amucontrollerexams.com. Those who have appeared in the admission test must visit the official site to download the AMU answer key 2021.
In case a candidate wants to report an error or raise objections against AMU answer key 2021, he or she can do the same by applying at the official site till August 24. To raise the objections, candidates need to fill an application form and pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Candidates need to upload the necessary documents in support of the objection raised.
Direct Links
Course
Report Discrepancy/Error, if any
Apply
September 24, 2021
September 24, 2021
September 24, 2021
September 24, 2021
AMU Answer Key 2021: How To Download
Candidates can follow the instructions mentioned below to download the AMU answer key 2021:
- Go to the official website of AMU- amucontrollerexams.com.
- On the homepage, find the ‘Notices & Updates’ section and click on it
- A new page will open. Click on the ‘Answer key for BA (Hons.)/BSc (Hons.)/B.Com (Hons.)’ tab.
- Under the courses section, select the programme for which you have applied.
- The AMU answer key will appear on the screen in the form of a PDF file.