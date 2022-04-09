AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses

AMU will use CUET scores to admit UG students

The Academic Council (AC) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today has approved the proposal of joining the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses for the current academic session. However, the university’s provisions for admissions including internal reservation, Vice-Chancellor’s nomination to various categories and admissions to students of bridge courses and madrasas will remain unaffected. AMU will hold its own counseling session and it will conduct its admission test for courses including BTech, PG, Class 11, diploma courses and admission to schools, a university statement said.

According to the recommendations of the committee approved by the AMU Academic Council, the university will conduct its own counselling as it has been doing during the past years.

The AMU statement further added that candidates of madrasas or institutions recognised by AMU as per procedure will also be eligible to take admission on the basis of CUET score if the candidates fulfill the laid down eligibility conditions in the AMU and students who have graduated the AMU Bridge Course (CEPECAMI) will also be eligible to take admission on the basis of CUET score, if they fulfill the laid down eligibility conditions of AMU.

The internal quota and all nomination quotas of Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class, children of university employees, children of alumni, children of central government employees recently posted/ transferred to Aligarh, belonging to distant state, or Union Territory, physically challenged, NCC cadet, outstanding sportsperson, outstanding debater, children of Armed Forces who died in combat shall remain intact.

The Academic Council also discussed in detail and approved the recommendation of the Admission Committee for intake and eligibility of various courses for the academic session 2022-23, the statement added.