AMU Admission 2022: Application For Research Experience For Undergraduates Underway; Details Here

AMU REU application underway

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has invited application from undergraduate STEM discipline students to apply for the ‘Research Experience for Undergraduates’ (REU) programme of the APJ Abdul Kalam STEM Education and Research Center of AMU and Ohio State University (OSU). To apply for AMU’s REU programme, candidates will have to submit their applications with updated CVs and a letter of intent spread over one page stating why they wish to carry out graduate research projects, an AMU statement said. Last date for application is September 20.

AMU faculty members teaching STEM subjects have also been invited to apply for the role of Advisors to students in the REU Program. Interested faculty members need to give their consent with updated CVs by September 30 at apjstemcenter@gmail.com.

According to Professor Tauheed Ahmad (Department of Physics, AMU), Professor Sultana Nahar (OSU), Professor Farukh Arjmand (Department of Chemistry, AMU) and Professor Ekram Khan (Chairman, Department of Electronics Engineering): “STEM discipline students pursuing in the fifth semester of BSc Hons (Physical and Life Sciences and Mathematics) and BTech students in their third year and fifth semester) with CGPA of 7.5 and can apply for the six-month duration REU program of the APJ Abdul Kalam STEM-ER Center beginning from October 20.”

The professors further said: “Research for the programme will be conducted at the facilities of faculty advisors. The students will write their undergraduate dissertations followed by public presentations at the APJ Abdul Kalam STEM-ER Center.”