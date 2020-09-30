  • Home
AMU 2020 admission test for the undergraduate programmes, to be held by Aligarh Muslim University, has been rescheduled to November 29.

AMU 2020: Aligarh Muslim University Revises Entrance Exam Schedule; Check Details
AMU 2020: Aligarh Muslim University Revises Entrance Exam Schedule
New Delhi:

AMU 2020 admission test for the undergraduate programmes, to be held by Aligarh Muslim University, has been rescheduled to November 29. The AMU 2020 admission test will be held in an offline mode. As per the latest notification, the AMU test centre change facility will be available from October 1 to October 7, 2020.

AMU 2020 admit card for admission test will likely be available at amucontrollerexams.com by November 22 for the undergraduate entrance test of each programme. The AMU 2020 admission to postgraduate programmes, the AMU exam dates will be announced soon.

Candidates qualifying the AMU admission test 2020 as per the released AMU cut off will be eligible to attend AMU 2020 counselling.

“Due to notification of Bihar State Assembly Election, 2020 by Election Commission of India, and subsequent important festivals of India like Deepawali etc., the dates of Entrance Examinations are being rescheduled. This is being done so as to enable the students of Bihar State and adjoining States to take Entrance Examination without any difficulty.”

