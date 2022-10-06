Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham To Start New Off-Campus At Faridabad With UGC-Approved Programmes

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will start a new off-campus centre at Faridabad

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will start an off-campus centre at Faridabad, Haryana. The , deemed to be university got approval for 12 courses from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Programmes including BSc Medical Radio Technology (MRT), BSc Emergency Medical Technology (EMT), BSc Intensive Care Technology (ICT), Master of Hospital Administration, Master of Public Health (MPH), MSc Bio-Statistics, MSc MLT-Pathology, MSc MLT Biochemistry, MSc MLT Microbiology, MSc Molecular Medicine, MSC Nano Biotechnology and MSc Nanosciences and Technology have been approved for the academic year 2022-23.

The teacher-student ratio should not be less than 1:20 with a faculty strength of not less than 25 teachers and a minimum of 500 proposed students on the rolls under the regular class room mode, of which not less than one third being PG/research students; and at least 3 PG departments with research programmes, a UGC statement said.

The research programmes for the academic year 2022-23 will be conducted under MSc MLT-Pathology, MSc Bio-Statistics, MSc Molecular Medicine and MSc Nonoscience and Technology it added.

The new courses at the Faridabad Campus, the UGC statement said, shall be started in accordance with the provisions of the extant Regulations of UGC.