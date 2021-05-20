Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, QNu Labs Ink MoU To Collaborate On Research

  • Home
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and QNu Labs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, education and development of quantum-based security and computing technologies in India.

May 20, 2021

New Delhi:

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and QNu Labs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research, education and development of quantum-based security and computing technologies in India. Both will work towards advancing the study and exploring potential commercial applications of quantum-safe internet technologies, an official statement said.

At the outset, around 15 faculties, researchers and post-graduate students from Kollam and Bangalore campuses of the university will benefit from this association, which will later be expanded to include graduation students, it said.

This collaborative agreement will be focused on classical security analysis of QKD (Quantum Key Distribution), analysis of randomness, PQC (Post Quantum Cryptography), research in optics and simulation, the statement added.

Dr P Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said “As quantum computing continues to make advancements in qubit technologies, scaling architectures, algorithms, applications, software tools, and more, it simultaneously fuels the urgency for a major transition in cryptography across the internet as we know it today. We are very pleased to be working with a pioneer in the field of quantum cryptology in India, to develop secure communications solutions for a number of industries such as healthcare, finance and banking as well as government and military institutions.”

Commenting on the tie-up, Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at QNu Labs said “A robust collaboration between the academia and industry will augur well for our developing economy, enabling innovation and growth in the education system while bringing research capabilities to the industry projects. Partnership between Amrita and QNu is one such step in augmenting capabilities in India in the quantum communication and security area. We expect to leverage the expertise of Amrita college faculty and students for our products.”

