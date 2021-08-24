Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Gets A++ Grade From NAAC

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has been rated 'A++' by NAAC

With a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.7 out of 4, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has been awarded A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university said it is the third time in its 18-years history to be rated as a grade A institution by the NAAC.

It had also received grade A in previous NAAC assessments in 2009 and 2014, the university said.

This time, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has become the youngest institute of higher education in India to have received the A++ rating, an official statement said.

On the occasion, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Vice-chancellor professor P Venkat Rangan said “It is a privilege and honor for us to have received the highest-possible A++ grading from NAAC, considering that we are still a young university founded in 2003...The university’s mission rooted in ‘Education for Life’ and ‘Research for Societal Benefit’ have inspired highly qualified faculty all over the world to come back to India and enrich and enhance the higher learning experience for our students.”

As per Education Ministry’s NIRF 2020 rankings, Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham is the fourth best university in the country.

NAAC is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It assesses and accredits the quality and excellence of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country.

The accreditation process involves seven criteria – curriculum, learning and evaluation, research and innovation, infrastructure, student support, governance and institutional values.

Universities after assessment are awarded one of the eight grades – A++, A+, A, B++, B+, B, C, and D.