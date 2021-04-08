Amrita University To Hold Entrance Exam (AEEE 2021) In Three Phases

Amrita University will conduct AEEE 2021 three times in April, June and July

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham or the Amrita University will conduct Amrita Entrance Examination--Engineering (AEEE 2021) three times in April, June and July to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase of AEEE will be conducted on April 17 and 18 as a remote-proctored exam and the second phase is scheduled from June 11 to 14 and will be held in both remote-proctored and centre-based modes. The schedule of the July session has not been announced yet as it will depend on when the Class 12 results are announced. Candidates have been given an option to appear either in one or all three sessions of AEEE.

This year, the exam pattern of AEEE has changed and students will have more questions to choose from-- like in the JEE Main 2021. The National Testing Agency altered the pattern of the Joint Entrance Examination Main because of the changes in school syllabi in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. In AEEE, all questions will be multiple-choice type and will have four answers. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Until last year, the university considered AEEE, JEE Main, SAT and Class 12 scores for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes. From this year, Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (PUEE) will also be accepted.

“This year, we have one more mode--Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (PUEE). This is an additional component this year. Last year, we saw many students cancelling their study abroad plans due to the pandemic. In the light of that, we are accepting the scores of PUEE also,” Maheshwara Chaitanya (Anand Shenoy), Chairman, UG Admissions, School of Engineering and Deputy Controller of Examinations, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said in an interaction with Careers360.

“For the students appearing in all the phases of AEEE or JEE Main 2021, the best of his or her scores will be considered for admission at Amrita University,” he added.

Seats For JEE Main 2021 candidates

This year, the university has also reserved 60 per cent seats for AEEE candidates, 30 per cent for JEE Main candidates and the remaining 10 per cent seats will be offered to applicants who have written the SAT or PUEE. In 2020, 70 per cent of the students were admitted through the AEEE quota and 30 per cent through JEE and SAT.

“Last year, we admitted students to BTech Computer Science or Artificial Intelligence (AI) branches with 90 to 95 percentile scores in JEE Main. Also, the number of candidates applying through JEE mode has increased. Hence, we have increased the JEE Main quota in comparison to last year,” Maheshwara Chaitanya said.

For admission through PUEE in Amrita University, a minimum of 75 per cent marks are required in addition to 75 per cent plus marks in Mathematics. Citing the reason for setting this criterion, Maheshwara Chaitanya said: “Problem-solving skills require a strong base in Mathematics in addition to good fundamentals in the subject. This is especially important for courses like Robotics and Automation, to get that precision. So, Mathematics is very important for our curriculum and we don’t want engineers to be software developers. We want engineers who can develop precise types of systems.”