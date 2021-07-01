  • Home
  • Education
  • Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences

Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences

Students will have the opportunity to receive two degrees – MSc Biotechnology, Microbiology or Bioinformatics from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and MS Cellular and Molecular Medicine from the University of Arizona, Amrita University said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 3:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
Tamil Nadu Governor Appoints R Jagannathan As VC Of Periyar University
BHU UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule Announced
IGNOU July 2021 Session Re-Registration Deadline Extended
JMI Students Win Toycathon 2021 Competition
Jamia Millia Islamia Preps For 3rd Wave, To Set Up 50-Bed Covid Care Centre
Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences
Amrita School of Biotechnology, Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University Of Arizona, to offer dual degree programme in Life Sciences
Image credit: Amrita University
New Delhi:

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University’s School of Biotechnology has partnered with the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of Arizona, to offer a dual degree programme in Life Sciences.

Students will have the opportunity to receive two degrees – MSc Biotechnology, Microbiology or Bioinformatics from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and MS Cellular and Molecular Medicine from the University of Arizona, Amrita University said.

Students enrolling for this dual degree programme will also be able to conduct research in the laboratories at the University of Arizona, it said.

Professor Bipin Nair, Dean, Faculty of Science at Amrita School of Biotechnology said it is a strategic merger of the strengths of the two universities, both in terms of academic fervour and research excellence.

"We are honored to have entered this dual degree partnership with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University...this opportunity allows us to push the boundaries in our own university by tapping expertise of our renowned and internationally recognized faculty. This exciting opportunity is part of our larger mission to expand access to Arizona Health Sciences education within the US and around the world," said Carol C. Gregorio, Head of the Cellular and Molecular Medicine Department, University of Arizona.

Dr Maneesha Ramesh, Dean, International Programs, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said the partnership with the University of Arizona is a “strategically important step” to ensure students of Amrita University “receive the best possible training as a stepping stone to a bright future.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Agricultural Universities Important For Strengthening Economy: Sharad Pawar
Agricultural Universities Important For Strengthening Economy: Sharad Pawar
Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
Assam Boards Announce Class 10, 12 Result Formula
Assam Boards Announce Class 10, 12 Result Formula
Gross Enrolment Ratio Improves At All Levels Of School Education: UDISE+ Report
Gross Enrolment Ratio Improves At All Levels Of School Education: UDISE+ Report
CBSE Result 2021: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
CBSE Result 2021: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................