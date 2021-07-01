Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences

Image credit: Amrita University Amrita School of Biotechnology, Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University Of Arizona, to offer dual degree programme in Life Sciences

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University’s School of Biotechnology has partnered with the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, University of Arizona, to offer a dual degree programme in Life Sciences.

Students will have the opportunity to receive two degrees – MSc Biotechnology, Microbiology or Bioinformatics from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and MS Cellular and Molecular Medicine from the University of Arizona, Amrita University said.

Students enrolling for this dual degree programme will also be able to conduct research in the laboratories at the University of Arizona, it said.

Professor Bipin Nair, Dean, Faculty of Science at Amrita School of Biotechnology said it is a strategic merger of the strengths of the two universities, both in terms of academic fervour and research excellence.

"We are honored to have entered this dual degree partnership with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University...this opportunity allows us to push the boundaries in our own university by tapping expertise of our renowned and internationally recognized faculty. This exciting opportunity is part of our larger mission to expand access to Arizona Health Sciences education within the US and around the world," said Carol C. Gregorio, Head of the Cellular and Molecular Medicine Department, University of Arizona.

Dr Maneesha Ramesh, Dean, International Programs, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said the partnership with the University of Arizona is a “strategically important step” to ensure students of Amrita University “receive the best possible training as a stepping stone to a bright future.