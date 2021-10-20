  • Home
To celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a campaign, #Netaji125, was launched as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The #Netaji125 seeks to inspire the next generation with the freedom struggle of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 7:35 pm IST

To celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, #Netaji125 was launched as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

School students across the country will sing Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja song and the schools will play the song during the assemblies tomorrow to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. To celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a campaign, #Netaji125, was launched as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The #Netaji125 seeks to inspire the next generation with the freedom struggle of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Schools across the nation will organise various programmes including discussions on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National National Army (INA). Students have been encouraged to participate in Netaji Quiz, ‘Netaji ke Sapno ka Bharat’ video contest and writing competition on ‘Netaji-My Inspiration’.

His 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated with year-long activities, which started from January 23, 2021 and will continue till January 23, 2022.

Also higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked colleges and universities to organise online lectures, webinars, sports activities like cyclathons, yogathons, painting, virtual poster making competitions among other activities, to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary.

“In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, it is requested that Universities and Colleges may commemorate this occasion by organizing several activities from 23rd January 2021, to 23rd January 2022, adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place in view of COVID-19,” UGC said in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors and Principals earlier.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
