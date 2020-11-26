Amity University: All You Need To Know About Application Process

Amity University, Noida, has begun the MBA admission process for the academic year 2021-23. Candidates can fill the MBA application form for Amity University Noida campus till November 30, 2020. The application form can be filled both in offline and online mode, however, applicants must check the eligibility criteria for admission before they commence the registration process.

Amity University MBA admissions are done on the basis of marks secured in any national level entrance test such as CAT/XAT/GMAT/MAT/CMAT or Amity University written entrance test. The varsity provides a number of specialisations in MBA.

Amity University MBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for MBA admissions at Amity Noida must check whether they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned below:

Candidates must have completed at least three years of graduation from a recognised university/institute

Minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks in graduation is required to apply for MBA admissions

Candidates must have a valid score in any national level entrance test, that is, MAT- 650, GMAT-500, CMAT- 200, CAT-XAT-85 and NMAT- 60

In case candidates haven’t appeared in any of the above mentioned entrance tests, they are required to appear in Amity University written test on the day of final interview.

Amity University MBA Admissions 2021 Application Form

MBA application form 2021 for admission in Amity University can be filled both in offline and online mode. The cost of application form is Rs 1100. Before applying, check the list of important documents required:

Mark sheet of Class 10

Mark sheet of Class 12

Work experience related documents

Credit/debit card/netbanking details

How to fill Amity University MBA 2021 application form online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Amity University, Noida or click here

Step 2: Fill up your basic details such as:

Personal details

Academic qualifications

Contact details

Work experience(if any)

Step 3: Upload the class 10th mark sheet and recent passport size photograph as per the specifications mentioned in the application form

Step 4: Make an online payment of Rs 1100 via Credit/debit card

How to fill Amity University MBA application form 2021 offline

Step 1: Visit the official website of Amity University, Noida or click here

Step 2: Fill all the required information and download the application form in PDF format.

Step 3: Take a printout of the application form on A4 size paper and fill the required details correctly.

Step 4: Paste your recent passport size photograph.

Step 5: A demand draft of Rs 1100 in favour of “Amity Form” payable at Delhi/New Delhi needs to be submitted/ sent to the respective campus of Amity University you are applying for.

Step 6: Submit along with the MBA application form, a photocopy of Class 10 mark sheet at the respective campus.

MBA Application Form Fee Refund Policy

It must be noted that once applied, the application form fee is non-refundable. However, some of the exceptional circumstances where the fee can be refunded are: