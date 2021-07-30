Amit Shah Welcomes Decision To Provide Quota To OBC, WWS In Medical Education

  • Home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to provide reservation to the OBC and economically weaker sections in medical courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 6:01 am IST

Centre has decided to provide reservation to the OBC and economically weaker sections in medical courses
New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to provide reservation to the OBC and economically weaker sections in medical courses and said it reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the welfare of backward classes.

The government on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBC and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All-India Quota (AIQ) scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said about 5,550 students will be benefited by this decision of the Modi government.
He said that by fulfilling this long pending demand, the prime minister has shown the commitment of the government towards the welfare of backward class and economically weaker section.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi on the historic decision to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC category and 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section in All India Quota Scheme in undergraduate and postgraduate (PG Medical/Dental courses) in the field of medical education,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

