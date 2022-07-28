  • Home
The initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 6:17 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
New Delhi:

To mark the completion of two years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching a slew of new initiatives related to education and skill development tomorrow, July 29, in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The programme will be organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and can also be watched on YouTube and other social media handles of Ministry of Education.

The initiatives to be launched will cover the entire spectrum of education and skill development verticals, including areas like digital education, innovation, synergising education and skill development, teacher training and assessment.

Apart from the launch, the programme will also witness a cultural performance by students and an address to the gathering by dignitaries. Deliberations will also centre around the journey of implementation of National Education Policy 2020.

The Ministers of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, Annpurna Devi, and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and Minister of State for Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will also be present on the occasion.

