  • Home
  • Education
  • Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today

Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today

"During the inauguration ceremony of the permanent campus of IIT Jammu, Shah will unveil the foundation plaque of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C today and a plantation of saplings will also take place after it," an official statement said.

Education | ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2021 12:03 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jammu PhD Admission 2021: Registration Open, Apply By May 15
IIT Jammu Inks MoU With Army's Northern Command
Jammu And Kashmir Government, IIT Jammu Agree To Improve Quality Of Education
DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
DU Admission 2021: Over 58,000 Students Secure Admissions In Delhi University So Far
Amit Shah To Participate In Various Events At IIT Jammu Today
Amit Shah will launch ''Saptrishi''- a multidisciplinary research centre at IIT Jammu
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jammu:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will unveil the foundation plaque at the Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) campus during its inauguration ceremony in Jammu.

"During the inauguration ceremony of the permanent campus of IIT Jammu, Shah will unveil the foundation plaque of Phase 1A, 1B and 1C today and a plantation of saplings will also take place after it," an official statement said.

Following these events, Shah will launch ''Saptrishi''- a multidisciplinary research centre at IIT, Jammu.

The launch of the joint ''Dual Degree Programme'' and ''Joint Management Development Programme'' are also lined up in the events today.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which began on Saturday, the Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting with the BJP leader of Jammu and will visit Digiyana Gurudwara today.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu Education News Amit Shah
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students
Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2021 Next Week; 5 Points For Students
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Begins Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
MHT CET Result 2021: Know When, Where And How To Check?
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP Came At A Time When Disruptive Technology Has Made Solid Routes In Many Sectors: Dharmendra Pradhan
UP Government To Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth By November End: Yogi Adityanath
UP Government To Start Distributing Tablets, Smartphones Among Youth By November End: Yogi Adityanath
.......................... Advertisement ..........................