Amit Shah To Launch Madhya Pradesh Government's Hindi-Medium Medical Education Project Today

The Union Home Minister will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon today.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 16, 2022 10:08 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday launch the Madhya Pradesh government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi. During the day-long visit to the state, the senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information. He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground around 12 noon.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the programme. Mr Shah is later scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will also participate in a programme at the Mela Ground in Gwalior. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present.

Mr Shah will also inaugurate a gallery on Maratha history at the Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior before leaving for Delhi in the evening, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

