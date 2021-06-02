  • Home
Manipur Extends Closure Of Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases

The Manipur government has extended the closure of schools until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, officials said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 2, 2021 1:02 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Imphal:

The Manipur government has extended the closure of state schools until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, officials said on Tuesday. The state government had declared summer vacation in the schools from May 1 to May 31 to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

Commissioner Education (Schools) T Ranjit in an order said, there is still a need to close down all schools in public interest after due consideration of the prevailing COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities. The order also said that "online classes will be resumed/ continued as usual with immediate effect".

All coaching classes and hostels will also remain closed, it said.

The state on Tuesday reported 798 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 51,549. Eighteen fresh fatalities were also registered to take the death toll to 825.

Schools in Manipur had reopened on January 27 after a gap of ten months for Classes 9-12.

In April, the state authority had announced to postone the matriculation examination and higher secondary examination which were scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5 respectively.

Board of Secondary Education Manipur
