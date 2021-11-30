  • Home
Amid Omicron Threat, Pune Schools Reopening Postponed Till December 15

Amid the threats from new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Pune Municipal Corporation has postponed reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 till December 15.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 7:53 pm IST

New Delhi:

Amid the threats from new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Pune Municipal Corporation has postponed reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 till December 15. As per the official order, the corporation informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15, reported news agency ANI.

Prior to this, Mumbai administration has also postponed the reopening of schools till December 15 in view of the Omicron threat. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s education officer Raju Tadvi told PTI, "The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has posed a new threat before us. We need some time to ensure safety and implement precautionary measures. Hence, we have decided to reopen the physical attendance in schools from December 15."

The officials added that students will now be required to have parents’ consent letters before attending offline classes. Online classes will continue for the students whose parents do not wish to send their children for offline classes.

The Maharashtra government decided to reopen for Classes 1 to 7 from December 1 in stages. Government also released the COVID-19 guidelines for the school administration to adhere and ensure that students follow the guidelines as well.

On November 29, the State education minister Varsha Gaikwad shared a communique on school reopening and wrote on Twitter: "We are happy to welcome students from Std 1 onwards #BackToSchool on Dec 1. Safe resumption of schools is being considered to ensure all students have equal access to education amidst the pandemic."

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Maharashtra schools
