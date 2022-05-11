  • Home
Amid Intense Heatwave, Centre Issues Health Advisory For Schools

As per the Education Ministry guidelines, the school can open from 7 am onwards, and the school hours may also be reduced

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 11, 2022 7:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The school can open from 7 am onwards
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Amid the intense heatwave that are grappling the country, the central government on Wednesday, May 11 issued a health advisory for schools. As per the Education Ministry guidelines, the school can open from 7 am onwards, and the school hours may also be reduced. The students are advised to carry their own water bottles, caps and umbrellas. "The schools should ensure availability of sufficient potable water at multiple places preferably at temperature lower than that of surroundings."

The centre's advisory instructed teachers to remind students to sip water from their water bottles. "hile going back home, schools must ensure that students are carrying water in their bottles. Students should be made aware of the importance of proper hydration to combat the heat wave and advised to drink sufficient water at regular interval," read the guidelines.

The schools having school bus/ van as transportation facilities should monitor that the school bus/ van should not be over-crowded and the water/ first-kit should be available there. "Students coming to school on foot/bicycle should be advised to keep their head covered. Parents should be sensitised to pick-up the students themselves, to the extent possible, to avoid public transport and minimise their time out in the sun," it read.

