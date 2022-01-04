Amid Covid Scare, Punjab Closes Schools, Colleges; Medical, Nursing Colleges To Function Normally

All educational institutions in Punjab to remain closed amid Covid

The Punjab government has shut down all educational institutions including schools and colleges. Online classes will however continue. The government, in its order has said that medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.

“All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions, etc., shall remain closed. However, these institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching,” a government statement issued said.

It further added: “However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.”

The fresh curbs were announced after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to assess the Covid situation in the state. These new sets of restrictions will remain in force till January 15.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 37,379 new Covid cases in the country in the last 24 hours with 1,892 cases of omicron in India in the morning of January 4. Maharashtra has the maximum number of them, with 568 omicron cases, followed by Delhi and Kerala with 382 and 185 cases. Punjab reported 419 new Covid cases yesterday with one Omicron-infected patient.