Amid Covid, IIT-Mandi Witnesses Spike In Job Offers, Participation Of Top MNCs In Placement Season

IIT Mandi Catalyst has supported over 160 start-ups across sectors

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mandi) has witnessed the growth in number of job offers and participation of top multi national companies (MNCs) in the placement season this year. Prof. Tushar Jain, Advisor, Career and Placement Cell, IIT Mandi, said, "This year's placement drive at IIT Mandi can be seen as the benchmark drive with respect to the previous years. In this drive, the institute has noticed a significant growth in terms of the number of offers and an increase in participation from the diversified companies, which has become possible due to practicum-based and industry-oriented curriculum. The pandemic has also changed the recruitment process entirely from in-person to virtual mode, which offered new ways and means of interacting to explore among the students and companies."

The top MNCs participated in the placement drive are- Google, Microsoft, Samsung Bangalore, Adobe, Walmart, Sprinklr, Paytm, Amazon, Indeed, Cashfree, Nference, Flipkart, Mindtickle, Texas Instruments, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Ceremorphic, Addverb, L&T, ZS, Deloitte, Viscadia, Capgemini, KPMG, TCS, Reliance Jio, and LTI.

IIT Mandi Catalyst has also supported over 160 start-ups across sectors- clean energy, healthcare, enterprise management, agriculture, manufacturing, biotech, education, and consumer internet. "Catalyst has disbursed or committed over Rs 6 crore for prototyping and commercialisation purposes to the startups," the release read.

The institute also witnessed a significant increase in the number of sponsored research projects and funding. "The total number of projects sanctioned in the year 2021 are 32, with the sanctioned amount of over Rs. 14.41 crores. Along with this 45 research scholars graduated this year," IIT-Mandi release mentioned.

Speaking about the institute's growth in the last one year, Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Mandi, said, "In spite of the challenging times, in the year gone by IIT Mandi has shown remarkable growth in terms of infrastructure as well as developing new academic programs. It has now a fully functional vibrant residential campus with good infrastructure in terms of academic buildings, functional research laboratories and faculty housings. This year IIT Mandi has also received 308 acres of land after clearance from the forest department. Further, we have reached a faculty strength of 134. Two new academic programs - M. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering and M.Tech in fluid and thermal science have also been launched. With this growth trajectory, we welcome the new year with renewed energy and enthusiasm to contribute to the development of the Himalayan region and India as a whole."

IIT Mandi is overseeing the integration of science, technology, and innovation to build a sustainable future in India. Various research projects ranging from tracking the Covid-19 spread in India via social networks, to the development of catalysts to generate hydrogen using sunlight, from enhancing the power output of piezoelectric materials to development of algorithms to predict the functioning of vehicular Internal Combustion Engines, among others, the release mentioned.

Recently, IIT Mandi has collaborated with the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur on joint research activities and academic exchange activities.