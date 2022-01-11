Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16

Online classes in BHU till January 16 amid Covid scare

With Covid cases rising in the country including the Omicron variant, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has ordered online classes for all its classes till January 16. The decision to cancel classes in physical mode and continue the teaching-learning process online was taken in a meeting of senior officials of the university under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain.

The exams which have been ongoing, the university said, will be held according to Covid protocols by maintaining social distancing norms and following respiratory hygiene.

The decision regarding the students, resident doctors and teachers of the Institute of Medical Sciences will be taken by the Director of the Institute, a social media post of the university said.

The BHU Vice-Chancellor also said that the teachers should ensure that students do not lose interest in the online classes. For this, the BHU Vuice Chancellor added, the teacher should motivate the students to study through various activities. He said: “Whatever is the best medium of online teaching, arrangements will be made for it.”

कुलपति ने कहा कि शिक्षकों का यह प्रयास होना चाहिए कि ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं में छात्र-छात्राओं की रूचि बढ़े। इसके लिए शिक्षक विभिन्न गतिविधियों के माध्यम से छात्र-छात्राओं को अध्ययन के लिए प्रेरित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि ऑनलाइन अध्यापन का जो भी श्रेष्ठ माध्यम हो उसकी व्यवस्था की जायेगी। — BHU Official (@bhupro) January 10, 2022

While announcing that the physical classes have been cancelled and classes will be held online till January 16, the Vice-Chancellor also added: “Library is the heart of the university, so it will be made more hi-tech by spending more money in it.”

“Efficient computers will be installed in the library and the seating area of the students will also be increased,” the BHU VC added.