  • Home
  • Education
  • Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16

Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16

The decision regarding the students, resident doctors and teachers of the Institute of Medical Sciences will be taken by the Director of the Institute, a social media post of the university said.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 1:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Will Elevate Banaras Hindu University To World's Great Varsities: VC Sudhir Jain
BHU Entrance Exam (UET, PET) Results 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link
IIT Gandhinagar Director Sudhir Jain Appointed New Vice-Chancellor Of BHU
BHU Invites Applications For Performing Arts Diploma Courses
BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon; UG, PG Entrance Tests From September 28
BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes Released
Amid Covid, Banaras Hindu University Orders Online Classes Till January 16
Online classes in BHU till January 16 amid Covid scare
New Delhi:

With Covid cases rising in the country including the Omicron variant, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has ordered online classes for all its classes till January 16. The decision to cancel classes in physical mode and continue the teaching-learning process online was taken in a meeting of senior officials of the university under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Kumar Jain.

The exams which have been ongoing, the university said, will be held according to Covid protocols by maintaining social distancing norms and following respiratory hygiene.

The decision regarding the students, resident doctors and teachers of the Institute of Medical Sciences will be taken by the Director of the Institute, a social media post of the university said.

The BHU Vice-Chancellor also said that the teachers should ensure that students do not lose interest in the online classes. For this, the BHU Vuice Chancellor added, the teacher should motivate the students to study through various activities. He said: “Whatever is the best medium of online teaching, arrangements will be made for it.”

While announcing that the physical classes have been cancelled and classes will be held online till January 16, the Vice-Chancellor also added: “Library is the heart of the university, so it will be made more hi-tech by spending more money in it.”

“Efficient computers will be installed in the library and the seating area of the students will also be increased,” the BHU VC added.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps
Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Notifies 5 Major Changes; Check Here
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Notifies 5 Major Changes; Check Here
CBSE Result For Term 1 Exams Expected Soon; Key Points On Marking Scheme, Evaluation Pattern
CBSE Result For Term 1 Exams Expected Soon; Key Points On Marking Scheme, Evaluation Pattern
NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC To Start Registration Process From Tomorrow; Check What's New
NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC To Start Registration Process From Tomorrow; Check What's New
IIT Delhi Gets New Director- Rangan Banerjee From IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi Gets New Director- Rangan Banerjee From IIT Bombay
.......................... Advertisement ..........................