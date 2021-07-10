  • Home
  • Education
  • Ambedkar University UG Admission Process Begins On July 12

Ambedkar University UG Admission Process Begins On July 12

This year, the university has introduced six new programmes – BA Hindi, Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 6:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Ambedkar University Delhi: Registration For UG Programme From July 12
Manish Sisodia Reaches Out To Ambedkar University Student, Gets Her Fine Cancelled
Ambedkar University Admission 2021: Registration From July 12, Six New Courses Launched
Ambedkar University Student Fined For 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Delhi Chief Minister
COVID-19: Ambedkar University Suspends Online Classes Till April 30
Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme
Ambedkar University UG Admission Process Begins On July 12
AUD UG admission process begins on July 12
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will begin registrations for undergraduate admissions, for the 2021-22 academic year, on Monday, July 12. The application forms will be available online at aud.ac.in. For postgraduate courses, the admission process will begin at the end of July.

This year, the university has introduced six new programmes – BA Hindi, Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

The integrated MA-PHD (IPhD) in Human Ecology is being started as per the New Education Policy. AUD Vice-Chancellor Professor Anu Singh Lather said they will be launching the four year BA (Hons) Political Science programme this year and shared that consultations are also being held for other such programmes in accordance with the New Education Policy.

The undergraduate admission process will be merit-based and the varsity will release cut-offs.

The Vice-Chancellor also informed that a total of 64 foreign students have been shortlisted for admission to BA, MA, PhD programmes. Students from SAARC countries and African Countries (Tanzania, Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan, Botswana, Somalia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Zambia) have been shortlisted for admission to the university.

The Delhi Institute of Heritage and Management, which was earlier a part of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, has been declared as a School of Ambedkar University Delhi, by the city government. Two programmes of School of Heritage Research and Management – MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM) and MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) – will be offered from Ambedkar University Delhi.

The information bulletin is available on the university website.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
Live | NEET 2021, Class 12 Result Live Updates: Latest News On Entrance Exams, Board Results
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Third Session Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Third Session Expected Soon
WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link
WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link
Kerala Students Fail To Download NATA 2021 Admit Card For Second Test
Kerala Students Fail To Download NATA 2021 Admit Card For Second Test
MBBS Internships To Include AYUSH Training: NMC Draft Guidelines
MBBS Internships To Include AYUSH Training: NMC Draft Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................