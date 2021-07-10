Ambedkar University UG Admission Process Begins On July 12

Image credit: Shutterstock AUD UG admission process begins on July 12

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will begin registrations for undergraduate admissions, for the 2021-22 academic year, on Monday, July 12. The application forms will be available online at aud.ac.in. For postgraduate courses, the admission process will begin at the end of July.

This year, the university has introduced six new programmes – BA Hindi, Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

The integrated MA-PHD (IPhD) in Human Ecology is being started as per the New Education Policy. AUD Vice-Chancellor Professor Anu Singh Lather said they will be launching the four year BA (Hons) Political Science programme this year and shared that consultations are also being held for other such programmes in accordance with the New Education Policy.

The undergraduate admission process will be merit-based and the varsity will release cut-offs.

The Vice-Chancellor also informed that a total of 64 foreign students have been shortlisted for admission to BA, MA, PhD programmes. Students from SAARC countries and African Countries (Tanzania, Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan, Botswana, Somalia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Zambia) have been shortlisted for admission to the university.

The Delhi Institute of Heritage and Management, which was earlier a part of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, has been declared as a School of Ambedkar University Delhi, by the city government. Two programmes of School of Heritage Research and Management – MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM) and MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) – will be offered from Ambedkar University Delhi.

The information bulletin is available on the university website.