Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Offs For UG Courses On October 5

AUD admission 2021: The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:43 pm IST

Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Offs For UG Courses On October 5
AUD 1st cut-off 2021 for UG courses on October 5 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off for undergraduate courses on October 5, varsity officials said on Thursday.

The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

More than 19,000 candidates had registered for undergraduate courses in the university till Wednesday.

The registrations will close at midnight on Thursday.

The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. AUD''s cut-offs, like DU, have also been soaring with every year.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10, but later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.

The last date for PG admissions was September 15.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

