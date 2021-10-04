Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Off List Tomorrow For Admission To UG Courses

AUD 1st cut-off list tomorrow

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow. October 5. As per the Ambedkar University cut-off list and admission schedule, students will be able to make the payment for admission against the first-cut off list till October 7.

Ambedkar University will release the second and third cut-off list on October 8 and October 12 respectively. While the last date of payment of fee against the second cut-off list is October 11, for admission against third cut-off list is October 14.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be announced on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list, the schedule mentioned.

Last year, the university had demanded 99 per cent for admission to Psychology courses for aspirants from outside Delhi. The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from Delhi and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. As per data released by the university, as many as 19,887 students have registered for UG courses till the last date of application.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July. The last date for PG admissions was September 15. The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.