  • Home
  • Education
  • Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Off List Tomorrow For Admission To UG Courses

Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Off List Tomorrow For Admission To UG Courses

Ambedkar University Admission 2021: As per the Ambedkar University cut-off list and admission schedule, students will be able to make the payment for admission against the first-cut off list till October 7.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2021 8:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ambedkar University Delhi To Release First Cut-Off List On October 5
Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Offs For UG Courses On October 5
Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far
Ambedkar University Plans To Call Students Back To Campus With Parents' Consent
Ambedkar University Extends Deadline To Apply For UG, PG Courses
Ambedkar University UG Admission Process Begins On July 12
Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Off List Tomorrow For Admission To UG Courses
AUD 1st cut-off list tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow. October 5. As per the Ambedkar University cut-off list and admission schedule, students will be able to make the payment for admission against the first-cut off list till October 7.

Ambedkar University will release the second and third cut-off list on October 8 and October 12 respectively. While the last date of payment of fee against the second cut-off list is October 11, for admission against third cut-off list is October 14.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be announced on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list, the schedule mentioned.

Last year, the university had demanded 99 per cent for admission to Psychology courses for aspirants from outside Delhi. The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from Delhi and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. As per data released by the university, as many as 19,887 students have registered for UG courses till the last date of application.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July. The last date for PG admissions was September 15. The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

Click here for more Education News
Ambedkar University of Delhi Ambedkar University of Delhi admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2021: Over 30,000 Applications Received On Day 1
DU UG Admission 2021: Over 30,000 Applications Received On Day 1
Colleges Reopen In Kerala After Over A Year
Colleges Reopen In Kerala After Over A Year
NEET UG 2021: What Is Qualifying Exam Code?
NEET UG 2021: What Is Qualifying Exam Code?
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ups Ante Over NEET Opposition, Writes To Counterparts In 12 States
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Ups Ante Over NEET Opposition, Writes To Counterparts In 12 States
TS PGECET 2021: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today
TS PGECET 2021: Counselling Round 1 Registration Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................