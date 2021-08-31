Ambedkar University Plans To Call Students Back To Campus With Parents' Consent

  • Home
Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 9:26 pm IST

New Delhi:

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents, an official said on Tuesday. The university has decided that final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with those pursuing MPhil and PhD will be allowed to return to the campus.

However, their parents will have to submit a signed consent form, the official said, adding that no date has been set till now for reopening of the campus. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said teaching and learning activities will continue to be conducted in a blended mode. The university official said all the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be followed.

