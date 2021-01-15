  • Home
  • Education
  • Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme

Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme

AUD-MBA 2021 admissions: Interested candidates can apply online at the official website aud.ac.in. The last date of submission of applications is February 20,2021. The entrance test for MBA will be held on April 11, 2021.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 15, 2021 9:06 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

AUD Releases MA Entrance Exam Schedule; Exams Start From November 6
AUD Admission 2020: Ambedkar University Releases Third Cut-Off List
IGNOU Extends Deadline Of Re-registration For January Session
IIT-Guwahati Develops Digital Health System For Rural Areas
IIM MBA Fees 2021: Check Revised IIM Fee Structure
SRMJEEE 2021: Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria And Paper Pattern
Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme
Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme
New Delhi:

Dr BR Ambedkar University (AUD) in Delhi has invited applications for Masters in Business Administration (MBA- 2021) offered by School of Business, Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website aud.ac.in. The last date of submission of applications is February 20,2021. The entrance test for MBA will be held on April 11, 2021.

Read More: IIM MBA Fees 2021- Check Revised IIM Fee Structure

AUD-MBA entrance test 2021

The entrance test conducted by the Ambedkar University is called Written Admission Test (WAT) to be held in online mode. The question paper will consist of 150 Multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into four sections-- Verbal Ability (VA) including verbal aptitude and english comprehension passage, Analytical Ability (QA) including Quantitative ability, Data interpretation and Logical Reasoning (LR), and General Awareness (GA).

Each correct answer will be scored for 04 marks while each incorrect answer will lead to loss of 01 mark.

Those who clear the written test, they will be qualified for the round of personal interview.

AUD-MBA admit card 2021

The Ambedkar University will be releasing the admit cards on its website after the last date of submission of application. Candidates will have to carry AUD-MBA Admit card 2021 to the examination centre.

There are a total of 46 seats offered in the MBA department.

Those who qualify the AUD-MBA 2021 entrance test and interview will be eligible to apply for the admission to postgraduate management seat after paying the admission fee.

Click here for more Education News
Ambedkar University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12
Live | Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Boards Timetable For Classes 10, 12
ICSE To Announce CSEET 2021 Result At Icsi.edu On January 18
ICSE To Announce CSEET 2021 Result At Icsi.edu On January 18
ICSI To Release CS Foundation 2020 Result Soon
ICSI To Release CS Foundation 2020 Result Soon
Government Survey: Nearly 10 Percent Of Delhi's Children Are Out Of School
Government Survey: Nearly 10 Percent Of Delhi's Children Are Out Of School
IGNOU Extends Deadline Of Re-registration For January Session
IGNOU Extends Deadline Of Re-registration For January Session
.......................... Advertisement ..........................