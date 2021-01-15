Ambedkar University Invites Applications For MBA Programme

Dr BR Ambedkar University (AUD) in Delhi has invited applications for Masters in Business Administration (MBA- 2021) offered by School of Business, Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website aud.ac.in. The last date of submission of applications is February 20,2021. The entrance test for MBA will be held on April 11, 2021.

Read More: IIM MBA Fees 2021- Check Revised IIM Fee Structure

AUD-MBA entrance test 2021

The entrance test conducted by the Ambedkar University is called Written Admission Test (WAT) to be held in online mode. The question paper will consist of 150 Multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into four sections-- Verbal Ability (VA) including verbal aptitude and english comprehension passage, Analytical Ability (QA) including Quantitative ability, Data interpretation and Logical Reasoning (LR), and General Awareness (GA).

Each correct answer will be scored for 04 marks while each incorrect answer will lead to loss of 01 mark.

Those who clear the written test, they will be qualified for the round of personal interview.

AUD-MBA admit card 2021

The Ambedkar University will be releasing the admit cards on its website after the last date of submission of application. Candidates will have to carry AUD-MBA Admit card 2021 to the examination centre.

There are a total of 46 seats offered in the MBA department.

Those who qualify the AUD-MBA 2021 entrance test and interview will be eligible to apply for the admission to postgraduate management seat after paying the admission fee.