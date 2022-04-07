Ambedkar University To Hold All Undergraduate Admissions Through CUET

Image credit: Shutterstock Ambedkar University will hold all UG admissions through CUET

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University on Thursday announced it will hold all undergraduate admissions through Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Addressing a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said that the admissions to the university will be held through the CUET. “It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET, 2022, including those seeking admission to supernumerary seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET,” she said.

Prof Kartik Dave, Dean Planning, Ambedkar University (AU), briefed that the candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have studied in Class 12. The merit will be calculated based on combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET, he said. There will be no disadvantage to anyone on changing the stream, Mr Dave clarified. Suresh Babu, dean of students services, said the CUET will provide a level playing field for the students. “Being a state university it was not mandatory for us to go for CUET. However, in the interest of the larger society, we decided to go for CUET as sooner or later all universities will be asked to join,” Mr Suresh Babu told PTI.

Vice-Chancellor Lather also announced the new programs that will be launched in the academic session 2022-23, which are Master of Arts in Criminology, and Philosophy, and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She also informed that the varsity is in the process of launching a new School of Rural and Tribal Studies.

Last month, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the central universities will have to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes from the 2022-23 session. The CUET will have three parts: compulsory language, 27 subject domains, and general test on quantitative reasoning, logical and analytical reasoning, numerical ability, and general knowledge and current affairs. All questions across sections will consider Class 12 level as the benchmark. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

