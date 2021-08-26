Ambedkar University Extends Deadline To Apply For UG, PG Courses

Ambedkar University extends UG, PG application deadline

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University has extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10. Earlier, the deadline for registering for the courses was September 1.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July. However, the university on Thursday said it has extended the last date for registration to September 10.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953.

The admissions to undergraduate courses are merit-based and the varsity will be announcing cut-offs, while for postgraduate courses, an entrance exam will be held. If the COVID-19 situation stays under control, the university will hold offline entrance exams and if there is any change, it will hold an online proctored exam.

