Ambedkar University Delhi: Over 1000 Students Awarded Degrees At 10th Convocation

"Congratulations to all the recent AUD graduates and best wishes for their future. With its innovative and critical educational approach, AUD has always given best scholars & citizens to the society," Manish Sisodia tweeted

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 10:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

Ambedkar University's 10th convocation ceremony
Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia
New Delhi:

Over 1,000 students were awarded degrees at the tenth convocation of the Delhi government-run Dr. B R Ambedkar University here on Tuesday. Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was the chief guest at the event. He was also the head of the National Education Policy drafting committee and spoke about the new policy and its features.

During the convocation, 1,042 students were awarded with PhD, MPhil, MBA, MA, BA (Hons) Degrees and Diplomas in various fields of studies such as Development Studies, Human Ecology, Psychosocial Clinical Studies, Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy, Development Practice, Social Design, etc. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the guest of honour at the ceremony.


"I'm honoured to be a part of today's convocation at Ambedkar University. Congratulations to all the recent AUD graduates and best wishes for their future. With its innovative and critical educational approach, AUD has always given best scholars & citizens to the society," he said in a tweet.

