Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-Off List Releasing Today

Ambedkar University Delhi will issue 1st cut-off list today

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses today. The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third list will be issued on October 12.

According to the schedule released by the university last week, candidates can make the payment of online fee against the first cut-off list till October 7. The last date of payment of online fee against the second cut-off list is October 11, and the last date of payment of online fee against the third cut-off list is October 14.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be released on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list.

Ambedkar university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from Delhi and releases separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Last year, the highest cut-off at AUD was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.