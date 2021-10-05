Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-Off List Releasing Today

  • Home
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will release its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses today. The second cut-off list will be released on October 8 and the third list will be issued on October 12.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 5, 2021 8:33 am IST

New Delhi:

According to the schedule released by the university last week, candidates can make the payment of online fee against the first cut-off list till October 7. The last date of payment of online fee against the second cut-off list is October 11, and the last date of payment of online fee against the third cut-off list is October 14.

The list of candidates recommended under Co-Curricular Activities (CCA)/Sports will be released on October 18 along with the fourth cut-off list.

Ambedkar university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from Delhi and releases separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

Last year, the highest cut-off at AUD was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

