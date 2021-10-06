Image credit: Shutterstock AUD first cut-off 2021 released at aud.ac.in (representational)

AUD 1st cut-off 2021: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions. This year, the highest cut-off is 99.50 per cent for BA (honours) Psychology, followed by 98.50 per cent for BA (honours) History; for candidates outside the National Capital Territory (NCT). AUD 1st cut-off 2021 has been released separately for NCT and non-NCT candidates. The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates of Delhi and the remaining 15 per cent is for candidates outside Delhi.

The University has also released the schedule for UG admissions against the first cut-off list. Physical verification of documents will be done today, October 6 and tomorrow, October 7 and the admission fee can be paid online till 11:59 pm on October 7.

The admission fee is different for each programme.

“For applicants whose documents are verified by the admission committee, the option to pay online fees will be available on the admission portal,” the university said.

AUD 1st Cut-Off 2021 (For Unreserved Category Candidates)

Along with cut-offs, AUD has also released the category-wise list of candidates eligible for admission in the first round.