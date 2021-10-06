  • Home
  • Education
  • Ambedkar University Delhi Announces 1st Cut-Offs; 99.50 For Psychology, 98.50 For History

Ambedkar University Delhi Announces 1st Cut-Offs; 99.50 For Psychology, 98.50 For History

AUD 1st cut-off: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released the first UG admission cut-off list, along with the list of candidates eligible for admission in the first round.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 8:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-Off List Releasing Today
Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Off List Tomorrow For Admission To UG Courses
Ambedkar University Delhi To Release First Cut-Off List On October 5
Ambedkar University To Release First Cut-Offs For UG Courses On October 5
Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far
Ambedkar University Plans To Call Students Back To Campus With Parents' Consent
Ambedkar University Delhi Announces 1st Cut-Offs; 99.50 For Psychology, 98.50 For History
AUD first cut-off 2021 released at aud.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

AUD 1st cut-off 2021: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released the first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions. This year, the highest cut-off is 99.50 per cent for BA (honours) Psychology, followed by 98.50 per cent for BA (honours) History; for candidates outside the National Capital Territory (NCT). AUD 1st cut-off 2021 has been released separately for NCT and non-NCT candidates. The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates of Delhi and the remaining 15 per cent is for candidates outside Delhi.

The University has also released the schedule for UG admissions against the first cut-off list. Physical verification of documents will be done today, October 6 and tomorrow, October 7 and the admission fee can be paid online till 11:59 pm on October 7.

The admission fee is different for each programme.

“For applicants whose documents are verified by the admission committee, the option to pay online fees will be available on the admission portal,” the university said.

AUD 1st Cut-Off 2021 (For Unreserved Category Candidates)

Course Name

Delhi NCT Cut-Off

Non-Delhi NCT Cut-Off

Admission Fee For Reserved Candidates

(In Rs)

Admission Fee For Unreserved Candidates

(In Rs)

BA (honours) Economics

97.25

97.75

5,500

26,940

BA (honours) English

97.50

97.50

5,500

26,940

BA (honours) History

96.75

98.50

5,500

26,940

BA (honours) Mathematics

94.25

95.25

5,500

26,940

BA (honours) Psychology

98.75

99.50

5,500

26,940

BA (honours) Sociology

96.75

97.75

5,500

26,940

BA (honours) Social Sciences and Humanities

96.50

98.25

5,500

26,940

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

97.25

97.25

10,500

45,500

BA (honours) Hindi

81.75

82.25

5,500

26,940

BVoc in Early Childhood Centre Management and Entrepreneurship


8,000

29,440

BVoc in Retail Management


8,000

29,440

BVoc in Tourism and Hospitality


8,000

29,440

BVoc Accounting and Finance


8,000

29,440

BA Global Studies

91.25

96

8,000

29,440

BA Law and Politics

93

96.75

8,000

29,440

BA Social Sciences and Humanities

93

96.50

8,000

29,440

BA Sustainable Urbanism

85

89.50

8,000

29,440

Along with cut-offs, AUD has also released the category-wise list of candidates eligible for admission in the first round.

Click here for more Education News
Ambedkar University Delhi Ambedkar University Ambedkar University admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021: Paper 2 Result Declared; Direct Link
JEE Main 2021: Paper 2 Result Declared; Direct Link
IPU CET 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
IPU CET 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link
DU UG Admission 2021: Over 47,291 Applications Received By Day 2
DU UG Admission 2021: Over 47,291 Applications Received By Day 2
BHU UET 2021: NTA Releases Revised Exam Dates For Two Exams
BHU UET 2021: NTA Releases Revised Exam Dates For Two Exams
Union Education Minister Meets Australian Counterpart Virtually, Agrees To Strengthen Higher Education
Union Education Minister Meets Australian Counterpart Virtually, Agrees To Strengthen Higher Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................