Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) 2nd Cut-Off List Today

Ambedkar University Delhi Cut-Off 2021: Ambedkar University, Delhi, will release the second cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 8. AUD 2nd cut-off 2021 will be released on the admission portal of the university at aud.ac.in.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 12:40 pm IST

AUD 2nd cut-off list 2021 today at aud.ac.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2021: Ambedkar University, Delhi, will release the second cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 8. AUD 2nd cut-off 2021 will be released on the admission portal of the university at aud.ac.in. The university will conduct admissions under the second cut-off list on October 9 and 11, 2021. The third cut-off list will be announced on October 12.

Along with cut-offs, the university will also release the category-wise list of candidates eligible for admission in the second round.

In the first cut-off round, the university had asked 99.50 per cent for BA (honours) Psychology, followed by 98.50 per cent for BA (honours) History; for candidates outside the National Capital Territory (NCT). The university reserves 85 per cent seats for students of the Delhi-NCT.

Cut-offs are announced separately for 85 per cent Delhi-NCT and 15 per cent non-Delhi-NCT students.

AUD Cut-Off List 2021: How To Check

  1. Go to aud.ac.in

  2. Click on the admission tab

  3. Course-wise 2nd cut-offs will be displayed

  4. Select the course under the Kashmere Gate or Karampura campus

  5. Download the cut-off document

The cut-off document, apart from the cut-off marks and list of selected candidates, contains details like admission fee, admission date and other instructions.

Meanwhile, Delhi University will release its 2nd UG cut-off list tomorrow, October 9. Colleges like Miranda House and Hindu College have decided to close admissions for many programmes. Find more details here.

