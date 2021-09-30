Ambedkar University Delhi Admission: Over 19,000 Register For UG Courses So Far

  • Home
The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is yet to release its cut-off schedule.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:32 am IST

New Delhi:

More than 19,000 candidates have so far registered for undergraduate courses in Delhi government-run Ambedkar University, according to officials.

Thursday, September 30, will be the last day to register for the course. Till Wednesday, the university had received 19,887 registrations. The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. The Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) is yet to release its cut-off schedule.

The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10 and later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July. The last date for PG admissions was September 15. The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

