Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2020: Around 1,800 Seats And Five New Programmes

Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2020; 5 New Programmes Introduced

The Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi, or AUD, has released the admission brochure for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2020-21 academic session. AUD has introduced two new UG programmes, two new PG programmes and one new MPhil programme from the 2020-21 session. The new programmes include: BVoc Accounting and Finance Programme and Bachelor of Business Administration in the UG level; MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEVD) and MA (Hindi) in the PG level; and MPhil in Disability Studies.

In a statement issued in the launch of the AUD admission brochure, Vice Chancellor Prof Anu Singh Lather said: “The new programme reflects an intricate blend of need for skill development and social responsibility.”

“The total undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on offer this year is 37. The total seats on offer in UG and PG programmes will be 1800 (approx.),” the statement added.

The AUD admission brochure will be available for the 2020-21 academic session on the official website of the university from July 15, 2020. The AUD information brochure will consist of details of application procedure and important admission dates.

Dean Dr Santosh Singh in the launch of the AUD admission brochure elaborated about the various welfare schemes the university has including learning enhancement grant, fee waiver policy and student welfare fund. He added: “AUD is committed to the values of Dr B R Ambedkar and extends all possible help and support to its students.”

The admission process, as per Registrar Dr Nitin Malik, will be to give equal opportunities to all the students seeking admission to AUD. He further assures that the admission process will take care of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that the students seeking admission in AUD will not be “jeopardized by circumstantial issues”.