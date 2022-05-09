  • Home
Ambedkar University Begins Registration For MBA Programme; Entrance Test On June 12

AUD MBA Admission 2022: Candidates can apply online at aud.ac.in. CMAT 2022 scores will also be accepted for admission to MBA programmes.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 9, 2022 2:32 pm IST

Ambedkar University begins application for MBA courses
New Delhi:

The Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the online registration for admission to MBA programmes. The online application process for AUD MBA registration will end on May 31. The entrance test has been scheduled to be held on June 12. Candidates can apply online at aud.ac.in. CMAT 2022 scores will also be accepted for admission to MBA programmes.

Applicants seeking admission to AUD MBA programmes will be required to take the entrance test. The Ambedkar University MBA entrance test will consist of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) on Verbal Ability, Analytical Ability and General Awareness. While questions on Verbal Ability will include verbal aptitude and English language comprehension), Analytical Ability will include quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and one mark will be cut for each incorrect answer.

Based on the scores obtained in the Admission Test/CMAT 2022, candidates will be shortlisted for a personal interview (PI). The final merit list will be prepared using the weighted average of marks obtained in the admission test, CMAT 2022. 70 per cent weightage will be given to the entrance test, and the personal interview will carry 30 per cent weightage.

MBA Admission AUD: Direct Link

AUD MBA Admission: Information Bulletin

Applicants need to have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade from a recognized university. Relaxation of five per cent marks for students belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, D-OBC(NCL), Defence candidates or Kashmiri Migrant candidates also exist. Candidates appearing in the final year examination of undergraduate or postgraduate examinations can also apply, provided the applicants fulfill the eligibility criteria when their results are declared.

Ambedkar University of Delhi Ambedkar University of Delhi admission

