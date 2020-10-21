AUD Admission 2020: Ambedkar University Announces 2nd Cut-Off List, Marginal Dip In All Courses

Ambedkar University Delhi Announces 2nd Cut-Off List

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its second cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses on Wednesday with the highest cut-off being 98.25 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside the national capital. The candidates from Delhi will need 97 per cent marks for admission in Psychology (Honours). For English, the cut-off for Delhi-based candidates is 95.25 per cent while candidates from outside the national capital need 95.75 per cent. Similarly for BBA, the cut-off for Delhi-based and outside Delhi candidates is 94.25 and 95.25 per cent, respectively. For Economics (Honours), the cut-off is pegged at 95.25 and 96.25, respectively.

The first cut-off list of AUD was published on October 15. The cut-off mark is the minimum marks which an aspirant seeking admission to the university must score to participate in the admission process. Ambedkar University has released the cut-off for admission to 2020-21 academic session for different programmes and different categories separately. AUD has also released separate Ambedkar University 2020 cut-off for NCT (National Capital Territory) and Outside NCT candidates. For admission in UG courses, the cut-off of Ambedkar 2020 has been made on the basis of marks obtained in the last qualifying examination.

AUD is a Delhi government-run university and reserves 85 per cent of seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside the city. The cut-off for other popular courses like History, Mathematics and Sociology stands at 96 per cent, 92.5 per cent and 96.5 per cent. The admission process in Ambedkar University is online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.