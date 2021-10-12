Ambedkar University Admission 2021: AUD Announces 2nd Cut-Off List For UG Courses

Ambedkar University 2nd cut-off released

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University released its second cut-off list for undergraduate admissions on Monday, with courses seeing a 0.50 per cent to three per cent decline in the minimum marks required.

In the first list, BA (Honours) Psychology had a cut-off of 99.50 per cent for candidates from outside the national capital. In the second list, this has come down to 98.50 per cent. The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Psychology was pegged at 98.75 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants, which has now come down to 98 per cent.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) English was pegged at 97.50 per cent for both Delhi-based aspirants and those from outside the city in the first list. It has now declined to 96.75 per cent for candidates based outside Delhi and to 96 per cent for Delhi-based students.

For BA (Honours) History, the cut-off is pegged at 95.50 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants. For those based outside the national capital, it is 97.50 per cent. In the first list, the cut-off stood at 96.75 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants, and for those based outside the national capital, it was 98.50 per cent, a significant rise from last year when it was 97 per cent.

The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Mathematics was 94.25 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants, which has come down to 91.25 per cent. For those from outside Delhi, the cut-off was 95.25 per cent, which has declined by two percentage points to 93.25 per cent.

Over 21,000 candidates have applied for admission to the university which reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from Delhi. The university gives provisional admissions to applicants based on applications received during the registration process, provided they meet the cut-offs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)