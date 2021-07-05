Ambedkar University Admission 2021: Registration From July 12, Six New Courses Launched

Image credit: Shutterstock AUD admisison 2021: UG registration from July 12

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will commence registrations for the 2021-22 session of undergraduate admission on July 12. Registrations for postgraduate courses will begin at the end of July, the university said. Entrance exams for PG programmes will be conducted in August.

The university on Monday launched the 2021-22 admission brochure with introduction of six new programmes – BA Hindi, Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM), Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

AUD Vice-Chancellor Professor Anu Singh Lather said a new programme – Masters in Public Health – has been launched amid the public outcry over the Covid Pandemic.

Prof. Lather also informed that a total of 64 foreign students have been shortlisted for admission for BA, MA, PhD programmes. Student from SAARC countries and African Countries (Tanzania,

Ghana, Malawi, South Sudan, Botswana, Somalia, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe & Zambia) have been shortlisted for admission to the university.

Dr Nitin Malik, Registrar, AUD, said the Delhi Institute of Heritage and Management has been declared as a School of the university. Two programmes offered by the School – MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM) and MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) – will now be offered by AUD.

This year, the university will offer a total of 57 UG, PG and PhD programmes in 2021-22, an official statement said.