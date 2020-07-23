Ambedkar University Delhi Admission 2020: Online Applications Open

The Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, or AUD, has opened registration for admission to its undergraduate (UG) courses. Students seeking admission to AUD in the academic session 2020-21 can apply online at the university's official website from today. AUD offers seven Bachelor of Arts (Honours) programmes at its Kashmere Gate Campus, and four Bachelor of Arts (General) and four Bachelor of Vocational programmes in Karampura Campus with a total of 764 seats.

The details of admission requirements including eligibility, admission procedure, fee structure and seat matrix are detailed in the AUD bulletin of information. However, the details of programme-wise and campus-wise seats are provided in the AUD website.

“All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process for Undergraduate programmes will be completely online for all categories,” read a statement issued by the university.

The university this year has introduced two new UG programmes, two new PG programmes and one new MPhil programme. The new programmes include: BVoc Accounting and Finance Programme and Bachelor of Business Administration in the UG level; MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEVD) and MA (Hindi) in the PG level; and MPhil in Disability Studies.

The university is yet to make the links live for application to postgraduate programmes in the university.