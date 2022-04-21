Ambedkar Schools Of Specialised Excellence Hold PTM, Prepare Report Of Students' Learning Levels

  • Home
To know the experiences of parents and students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, visited four ASoSEs in Rohini.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 7:19 pm IST

B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence hosted their first mega parent-teacher meetings
New Delhi:

The B R Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) hosted their first mega parent-teacher meetings on Thursday during which innovative report cards were handed over to parents highlighting the details of a student's learning level along with marks. To know the experiences of parents and students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, visited four ASoSEs in Rohini.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the key framer of India's constitution, the Delhi government had last week announced that the Specialised School of Excellence would now be known as B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence. "ASoSEs seek to serve as examples of how a stimulating environment and the provision of specialized training and facilities, paired with deep interest and commitment can take children to great heights in various fields, irrespective of their background. These schools will ultimately change the way of learning," Mr Sisodia said.

During the meeting, parents were informed about what their children have learnt in the past year and also about their improved abilities. "The confidence of my child has increased a lot here compared to the previous private school and. I am sure that my daughter will be able to do better in future. In her previous school, the focus was more on bookish knowledge and teachers would promote only a few favourite students but here facilitators focus on the overall development of every child," a parent said.

