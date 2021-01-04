  • Home
  • Education
  • Ambala: Six Students, Two Teachers Of Government School Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ambala: Six Students, Two Teachers Of Government School Test Positive For Coronavirus

Six students and two teachers of a government senior secondary school at Ambala Cantonment tested positive for coronavirus. The principal of the school said they had adopted all precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 11:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11
After Nine Months, Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune
Haryana: Free Tablets To Students From Class 8 To 12 In Government Schools
Israeli Official To Distribute 100 Tablets Among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Students
Assam Government To Launch Rs 100-A-Day Incentive For School-Going Girl Students
Assam Rifles Public School Becomes First Khelo India Sports School From North-East
Ambala: Six Students, Two Teachers Of Government School Test Positive For Coronavirus
Ambala: Government School Students, Teachers Test Positive For COVID

Six students and two teachers of a government senior secondary school at Ambala Cantonment tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Monday. They said the Health Department had collected samples of some teachers and 206 students of Classes 10 and 12 a few days ago.

Six of the students and two teachers were found infected with the virus, they added. The principal of the school said they had adopted all precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus. The temperature of the students is being checked through thermal screening and wearing a mask has been made compulsory for every student and teacher attending the school, he said.

Government schools in Haryana were re-opened from December 21. Deputy DEO Sudhir Kalra said after getting the report of the Ambala Cantonment school, all schools in the district have been put on alert. He said they have already directed the schools to follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana news School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Live | Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: State-Wise School Reopening Status, Class 10, 12 Date Sheets
Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11
Schools Reopen In Arunachal Pradesh For Students Of Classes 8, 9, 11
After Nine Months, Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune
After Nine Months, Schools Reopen In Aurangabad, Nagpur, Pune
Toycathon 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Virtual Event
Toycathon 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Smriti Irani To Inaugurate Virtual Event
AIMA Announces MAT December 2020 Result; Details Here
AIMA Announces MAT December 2020 Result; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................