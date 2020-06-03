HRD minister today released alternative academic calendar for Classes 11, 12

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the alternative academic calendar for Higher Secondary or Classes 11 and 12 students in New Delhi on Wednesday. An official release from the HRD ministry said the calendar has been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation that advises the government on qualitative improvement in school education.

Alternative academic calendar for primary stage (Classes 1 to 5), upper primary stage (Classes 6 to 8) and higher secondary stage (Classes 9 and 10) has already been released by the minister in April.

Alternative academic calendar for Class 11, 12 students: 10 points

1. The education ministry said the alternative academic calendar has been released to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities with the help of their parents and teachers.

2. The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home, the education minister said.

3. The calendar, however, has taken into account the varying levels of access of students to different tools and platforms-Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media.

4. Mr Pokhriyal said that in the cases of students who do not have internet facility, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as whatsapp, facebook, twitter, google, etc., this calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call.

5. The minister added that this calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Needs)- link for Audio books, Radio programmes, Video programme will be included.

6. Mr Pokhriyal informed that the calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme or chapter taken from syllabus or textbook.

7. He added that it maps the themes with the learning outcomes. The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers or parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.

8. Mr Pokhriyal highlighted that the calendar also covers experiential learning activities such as Arts Education, Physical Exercises, yoga, etc.

9. This Calendar contains class-wise and subject-wise activities in tabular forms along with activities related to four languages as subject areas, i.e., Hindi English, Urdu and Sanskrit.

10. He added that this calendar also gives space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among teachers, students and parents.

Click here for alternative academic calendar for Higher Secondary students