Alternative Academic Calendar For Class 9-12 Released Amid COVID-19

Education Ministry Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Class 9-12

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the Alternative Academic Calendar (AAC) for the next 8 weeks for the secondary stage today. Alternative Academic Calendar for 12 weeks for primary and upper primary stages and AAC for secondary and higher secondary stages for 4 weeks had already been released. The Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology and social media tools to impart education while the students are at home. As the schools are set to reopen on September 21, partially with voluntary attendance, for classes 9 to12, this calendar addresses the same group of students.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and said, “The Calendar further aims to empower our students, teachers, school principals & parents with positive ways to deal with COVID-19 via online teaching-learning resources and achieve the best possible learning outcomes.”

Earlier, the Education Minister released the alternative academic calendar for Higher Secondary or Classes 11 and 12 students in New Delhi. An official release from the HRD ministry said the calendar has been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation that advises the government on qualitative improvement in school education. This calendar has been developed by the faculty members of all the constituent units of the NCERT including NIE, CIET, PSSCIVE and all the five RIEs using online platforms such as WhatsApp, Google Hangout, Zoom, etc., for discussion and feedback.

Catering to the educational needs of students during COVID-19 crisis, NCERT has developed an Alternative Academic Calendar for all the stages of school education. In this calendar, the themes/topics have been selected from the syllabus and are linked with the learning outcomes. Additionally, a slew of guidelines has been developed for conducting activities based on these learning outcomes.

The teachers can contact parents and students using a range of tools starting from simple mobile phones to internet-based diverse technological tools for giving them the appropriate guidelines for conducting these activities given in the calendar.

This calendar includes generic guidelines and subject-specific activities as well as detailed material on the use of different technological and social media tools as well as strategies for reducing stress and anxiety in the present time. This guideline also contains activities related to art education and health and physical education.