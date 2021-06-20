Aloe Vera Chemical May Be Of Use In Memory Chips: IIT Indore Study

  • Home
"As part of our study, we used electric current in aloe vera fruit juice, which brought forth that it has an electronic memory effect chemical, and as per need, its conductivity can be increased and decreased," Dr Rajesh Kumar, Associate Professor of the Physics Department of IIT Indore told PTI on

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 20, 2021 7:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

The study was carried out by the Materials and Device (MAD) laboratory of the institution's physics department (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Indore:

A study by the Indian Institute of Technology Indore in Madhya Pradesh has found that aloe vera has an "electronic memory effect chemical" that may be useful in making memory chips and other data storage devices, an official from the premier facility said on Sunday.

The study was carried out by the Materials and Device (MAD) laboratory of the institution's physics department, he said.

"As part of our study, we used electric current in aloe vera fruit juice, which brought forth that it has an electronic memory effect chemical, and as per need, its conductivity can be increased and decreased," Dr Rajesh Kumar, Associate Professor of the Physics Department of IIT Indore told PTI on Sunday.

“Synthetic chemicals are used for making data storage devices like memory chips. If experts on the subject go for in-depth research, the natural chemical found in aloe vera fruit juice might open up a new vista in place of synthetic chemicals with which these devices are made," Dr Kumar informed.

Dr Kumar said the study was conducted by the physics department's Materials & Device (MAD) laboratory with the participation of PhD student Tanushree Ghosh along with Suchita Kandpal, Chanchal Rani, Manushree Tanwar, Devesh Kumar Pathak and Anjali Choudhary.

