Allow Ukraine-Returned Students To Join Indian Medical Colleges: Telangana Chief Minister To PM Modi

Telangana CM writes to PM Modi urging him to admit Ukraine-returned MBBS students in Indian colleges

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to allow Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine to join medical colleges in India in equivalent semesters by providing an exemption from the existing regulations.

The Chief Minister also suggested one-time permission for proportionately increasing medical seats so that the displaced students to complete their education.

“According to reports, there are more than 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated from Ukraine due to the war. Most of them are from middle-class families which will lose their lifetime savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children. You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future," Chief Minister Rao wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

There are over 700 students from Telangana who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Telangana government has decided that the medical college fee for students belonging to Telangana will be borne by the state government.