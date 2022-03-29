  • Home
  • Education
  • Allow Ukraine-Returned Students To Join Indian Medical Colleges: Telangana Chief Minister To PM Modi

Allow Ukraine-Returned Students To Join Indian Medical Colleges: Telangana Chief Minister To PM Modi

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to allow Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine to join medical colleges in India in equivalent semesters.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 10:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Speech Technologies For North Eastern Languages
IIT Mandi Organises Workshop On Indian Knowledge System, Mental Health
8 Deemed Universities Interested In CUET: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar
Annamalai University's ODL Programmes Are Invalid; UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission
Allow Ukraine-Returned Students To Join Indian Medical Colleges: Telangana Chief Minister To PM Modi
Telangana CM writes to PM Modi urging him to admit Ukraine-returned MBBS students in Indian colleges
New Delhi:

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to allow Indian medical students who have returned from Ukraine to join medical colleges in India in equivalent semesters by providing an exemption from the existing regulations.

The Chief Minister also suggested one-time permission for proportionately increasing medical seats so that the displaced students to complete their education.

“According to reports, there are more than 20,000 Indian students who have been dislocated from Ukraine due to the war. Most of them are from middle-class families which will lose their lifetime savings without any hope of completing the medical education of their children. You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future," Chief Minister Rao wrote in the letter to PM Modi.

There are over 700 students from Telangana who have returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Telangana government has decided that the medical college fee for students belonging to Telangana will be borne by the state government.

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi Telangana government

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Updates: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet
Studying Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics In Class 12 Not Mandatory For Admission In Architecture: AICTE
Studying Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics In Class 12 Not Mandatory For Admission In Architecture: AICTE
Webinar On Careers In Science By Careers360; Options, Scope, Growth
Webinar On Careers In Science By Careers360; Options, Scope, Growth
Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
.......................... Advertisement ..........................