  • Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Correction Window To Open On October 17; Details Here

The University of Allahabad (UoA) has announced the undergraduate(UG) admission 2022 application form correction date.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 5:27 pm IST

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Correction Window To Open On October 17; Details Here
University of Allahabad (UoA)
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad (UoA) has announced the undergraduate(UG) admission 2022 application form correction date. As per the official announcement, the CUET UG 2022 registered candidates can edit/make changes in their application form between October 17 and 18, 2022. The candidates can edit their Allahabad University UG 2022 application form by visiting the official website of the university-- allduniv.ac.in.

The university has also urged to candidates registered for UG programme to submit their registration fee by October 18, failing which the candidates will not be considered for Allahabad University UG counselling and admission. This year, university is admitting students to its UG courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Eligible candidates can register online for admission to UG programmes at aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in.

The UoA is offering admission to CUET UG aspirants in eight bachelor's programmes including BA, BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, BCom, Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, BALLB.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Direct Link To Apply

UoA Admission UG Application: Steps To Make Changes

  1. Go to Allahabad University's official website -- allduniv.ac.in
  2. Log in to the candidate's portal using the application number and password
  3. Click on the application edit link and make the necessary changes
  4. Cross-verify details and submit the Allahabad University UG application form
  5. Download the confirmations page and print a copy for further reference.
