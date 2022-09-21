Allahabad University To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET Soon; Details Here

University of Allahabad

UG Admission 2022: The University of Allahabad (AU) will start the admission process for the undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic session 2022-23 soon. Candidates who have qualified for the CUET UG 2022 exam and are willing to take admission are required to register on the admission portal of allduniv.ac.in. "The university will begin the registration process on receiving the NTA's CUET UG 2022 score sheet of all the candidates who have opted for admission in the Allahabad University. The university is likely to start the registrations for UG admission 2022 in the last week of September 2022," the Allahabad University said in an official notice.

The Allahabad University is offering admission to CUET UG aspirants in eight bachelor's programmes including BA, BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio), BSc (Family and Community Science)/Home Science, BCom, Bachelor of Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, BALLB. Applicants seeking admission to Allahabad University UG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission. The applicants are also advised to keep checking their emails and the university website regularly for updates and relevant information.

The candidates desirous of taking admission in the BSc (Math/ Bio), BA programme must have appeared in at least two domain specific subjects. The candidates desirous of taking admission in the BCom, BSc (Home Science), BPA, BFA, BALLB (five-years) programme must have appeared in only one domain specific subject. The merit list for counselling and admission to all courses will be operationalized by the Nodal officer of NTA CUET 2022.