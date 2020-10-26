  • Home
  • Education
  • Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard

Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard

The University of Allahabad (AU) has announced the Allahabad University 2020 result for undergraduate (UGAT) programmes on October 25 on its official website- allduniv.in. For the PGAT exam, the result of Allahabad University 2020 will be released soon.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 9:07 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: Scrap Dealer's Son Clears NEET Medical Entrance Exam In Ninth Attempt
TN NEET Counselling 2020: Chief Minister Confident On Governor's Nod To 7.5% Quota Bill
AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Appolycet.nic.in
CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31
Delhi Government School Students Who Got Admission In IITs Must Become Role Models: Arvind Kejriwal
TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2020 Round 1 Result Announced At Tseamcet.nic.in
Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard
Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad (AU) has announced the Allahabad University 2020 result for undergraduate (UGAT) programmes on October 25 on its official website- allduniv.in. Candidates who took the exam can visit the Allahabad University's official website- allduniv.in to check the AU UGAT and PGAT result 2020. For the PGAT exam, the result of Allahabad University 2020 will be released soon.

The Allahabad University results have candidates’ details such as - father's name, mother's name, roll number, category, exam name, registration ID, subject-wise scores, total marks secured among others. Qualified candidates, on the basis of marks mentioned in Allahabad University 2020 result, will be called in for counselling. the Allahabad University cut off marks will be released from October 30 onwards.

Allahabad University 2020 result for BA, BSc, B.Com has been released, while the Allahabad University result of other programmes including BA LLB and PGAT will be released by October 28.

Allahabad University Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Login with the application ID and password or Date of Birth

Step 3: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: The Allahabad University entrance result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the Allahabad University entrance test result for future references.

Allahabad University Result 2020: Details Mentioned

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Father's Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Registration/User ID
  • Subject-wise score
  • Category

Allahabad University Score Card 2020: Steps To Download

Students can download the Allahabad University 2020 scorecard along with their Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020. Follow these steps:

  • Go to the official website of Allahabad University- allduniv.ac.in
  • Login with user ID and password.
  • Click on “Login” button.
  • The Allahabad University scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download the Allahabad University scorecard and take a print out for future references.
Click here for more Education News
Allahabad University results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admissions 2020 Against 3rd Cut-Off List From Today; Know Process, Documents Required
DU Admissions 2020 Against 3rd Cut-Off List From Today; Know Process, Documents Required
NEET 2020: Scrap Dealer's Son Clears NEET Medical Entrance Exam In Ninth Attempt
NEET 2020: Scrap Dealer's Son Clears NEET Medical Entrance Exam In Ninth Attempt
TN NEET Counselling 2020: Chief Minister Confident On Governor's Nod To 7.5% Quota Bill
TN NEET Counselling 2020: Chief Minister Confident On Governor's Nod To 7.5% Quota Bill
Mizoram Shuts Reopened Schools Due To Rising Number Of Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases
Mizoram Shuts Reopened Schools Due To Rising Number Of Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases
Degrees To Digital Avatars Of Students To 'Mixed Reality' Technology: IITs' Convocation During COVID-19
Degrees To Digital Avatars Of Students To 'Mixed Reality' Technology: IITs' Convocation During COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................