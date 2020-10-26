Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard

The University of Allahabad (AU) has announced the Allahabad University 2020 result for undergraduate (UGAT) programmes on October 25 on its official website- allduniv.in. Candidates who took the exam can visit the Allahabad University's official website- allduniv.in to check the AU UGAT and PGAT result 2020. For the PGAT exam, the result of Allahabad University 2020 will be released soon.

The Allahabad University results have candidates’ details such as - father's name, mother's name, roll number, category, exam name, registration ID, subject-wise scores, total marks secured among others. Qualified candidates, on the basis of marks mentioned in Allahabad University 2020 result, will be called in for counselling. the Allahabad University cut off marks will be released from October 30 onwards.

Allahabad University 2020 result for BA, BSc, B.Com has been released, while the Allahabad University result of other programmes including BA LLB and PGAT will be released by October 28.

Allahabad University Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Login with the application ID and password or Date of Birth

Step 3: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: The Allahabad University entrance result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the Allahabad University entrance test result for future references.

Allahabad University Result 2020: Details Mentioned

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Father's Name

Mother’s Name

Registration/User ID

Subject-wise score

Category

Allahabad University Score Card 2020: Steps To Download

Students can download the Allahabad University 2020 scorecard along with their Allahabad University entrance exam result 2020. Follow these steps: