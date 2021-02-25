  • Home
Allahabad University Releases Undergraduate Exam Schedule; Details Here

The Allahabad University UG exams for streams including BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom Part 2 and Part 3 will begin from April 15, 2021, and will be held in online computer-based mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 25, 2021 6:25 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has released the undergraduate exam time-table for the BA, BCom and BSc students. The Allahabad University UG exams for streams including BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom Part 2 and Part 3 will begin from April 15, 2021, and will be held in online computer-based mode. The Allahabad University undergraduate exams will continue till June 1, 2021.

As per the Allahabad University UG BA, BSc, BSc (Home Science) and BCom Part 2 and Part 3 exam dates, the online exams will be held in shifts, the first between 8 am and 10 am and the next from 2 pm and 4 pm. The online exams for the Allahabad University UG BA Part 3, BSc Part 3 and BSc (Home Science) Part 3 will be held on the morning shift from 8 am to 10 am, while the online exams for programmes including BCom Part 2 and Part 3, BA Part 2, BSc Part 2 and BSc (Home Science) Part 2 will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Allahabad University UG Exam Datesheet

The online exams of the Allahabad University UG programmes for the academic session 2020-21 will be held under the supervision of the controller of examinations. The university will release the PG exam dates soon at the University of Allahabad website -- allduniv.ac.in.

